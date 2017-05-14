Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event from last night’s (Sat. May 13, 2017) UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV), UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk attempted to make her fifth consecutive title defense against heavy-hitting No. 3-ranked contender Jessica Andrade.

Jędrzejczyk came into the fight on a 13-fight win streak as she is undefeated in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Andrade was riding a three-fight win streak since her 115-pound debut; defeating the likes of Jessica Penne, Joanna Calderwood, and Angela Hill in dominant fashion.

“Joanna Champion” landed a plethora of leg kicks and and high kicks throughout the course of the 25-minute bout and was able to out-class her Brazilian counterpart on the feet overall. The Polish knockout artist also showed great movement and elusiveness en-route to a unanimous decision victory over Andrade, solidifying herself as the most dominant female champion in the UFC today.

Jędrzejczyk’s next title challenger has yet to be determined, however, it is expected that No. 4-ranked Rose Namajunas will get the honors after her dominant win over Michelle Waterson.

You can check out the full fight video highlights from Jędrzejczyk’s title defense here: