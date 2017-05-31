Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says She Wants To Be Like Conor McGregor

Behind perhaps only longtime flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, reigning UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has established herself as one of the most dominant titleholders on the UFC roster. Having defended her belt five consecutive times to date, “Joanna Champion”, a vicious and fluent striker, has appeared to improve each and every time she steps foot into the Octagon.

Despite her aesthetic fighting style and unique personality, however, Jedrzejczyk has yet to transcend the casual audience as some other champions have. She may not change her personality much in order to do so, but Jedrzejczyk admits that she wants to replicate the achievements of 155-pound champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor, the biggest star in the history of the sport, has garnered much of his success due to his outspoken nature and natural gift of self-promotion, but “Joanna Champion” plans to draw comparisons to the Irishman in her quest for two titles:

“I want to be like Conor McGregor,” she told TMZ. “I like to challenge myself. And definitely Conor sets a good example of hard work and big challenges. I want to reach that as well. I want to be a champion in two different divisions.”

McGregor made history at UFC 205 last November in New York City when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the first fighter in promotional history to hold two titles at one time, adding the lightweight strap to his previously held 145-pound title.

Jedrzejczyk, who currently competes at 115-pounds, plans to make a run in the newly announced women’s flyweight division next year:

“We heard about the new flyweight division, so maybe next year I will face a 125-pounder, and maybe I will fight for the second belt,” Jedrzejczyk said.

The Polish striker is coming off of a brilliant victory over Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 earlier this month. Her next fight isn’t set as of now, but it’s expected that she’ll take on highly touted contender Rose Namajunas.

Would you like to see Jedrzejczyk make a run at another title next year?