Joanna Jedrzejczyk: I’m The Queen, The Belt Is Mine

According to Joanna Jedrzejczyk, her next fight is set and it will be for the strawweight title.

The Polish striker is coming off of a shocking first round stoppage loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 earlier this month (Nov. 4 2017) in New York City in which she surrendered her 115-pound title in the process. After the fight, she made it abundantly clear that her immediate focus was on regaining her title, and it appears as if the UFC will give her a chance to do just that:

“I already spoke to the UFC, and my return is set,” Jedrzejczyk said to InTheCagePL as translated by Fan Sided. “My next fight will be for the title belt. I don’t know if Rose is going to want to fight in a month, in January or in February. I’ll spend the next two months in Poland with my family,” she added.

Prior to the loss to Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk had defended her title five consecutive times, while establishing herself as one of the best fighters in the world in the process. And while she won’t take any credit away from Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk feels as if she is the ‘queen of this weight class’ and that she always will be:

“Rose was very shocked, like the rest of the world,” she said. “Like I’ve said, she won in a beautiful fashion, but the belt is mine. I’ve built this weight class. I’m the queen of this weight class and I always will be. You can believe it or not.”

It’s currently unclear when and where the fight will take place, but are you in favor of Jedrzejczyk being granted an immediate rematch?