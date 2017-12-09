Joanna Jedrzejczyk Details Harrowing Weight-Cutting Issues Prior To UFC 217

Last month at UFC 217 in New York City, Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a somewhat shocking first-round stoppage defeat to Rose Namajunas, surrendering her 115-pound title in the process.

Now some time removed from the fight, Jedrzejczyk has blamed her nutrition team, Perfecting Athletes, for leading her to a ‘critical state’ during her weight cut:

“It was an accident what happened,” Jedrzejczyk said, translated from Polish (Via MMAFighting.com). “I know that I should have won the match, and I know that I could have won the match. … The people that I was working with led me to a critical state. “I told my doctor I need to do whatever to weigh 115. I don’t care if I have to be in a tub with whatever temperature. It gets harder and harder as you get older to cut weight.”

The Polish striker has since parted ways with Perfecting Athletes, and although she said that she’d forgive the group ‘as humans’, she also admitted that she won’t be able to work with them anymore:

“The mistakes that they made were unforgivable,” Jedrzejczyk said. … “I can’t work with those kinds of people.”

As of now, Jedrzejczyk’s next fight is not yet set, but it is expected that she’ll rematch Namajunas some time next year. Also, if the weight cut has become that big of a problem, it’s possible that she could move up in weight and compete in the UFC’s new women’s flyweight division.