Joanna Champion Wants To Break Rousey’s Record

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has suffered back-to-back stoppage losses, but she still holds the record for most title defenses by a female with six.

Reigning strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has currently defended her 115-pound title four consecutive times and she’s aiming to break Rousey’s record:

“I want that record,” Jedrzejczyk said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I want this female record, which is six title defenses straight. And then I will look up to the guys’ (record).”

The record for most title defenses overall is held by Anderson Silva, who defended his middleweight title 10 consecutive times, but flyweight king Demetrious Johnson will look to tie that record when he defends his 125-pound title against Wilson Reis next month.

Jedrzejczyk will look to add another title defense to her resume when she meets Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of May 13’s UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas. In preparation for her upcoming bout, Jedrzejczyk has been sure to focus strictly on her training rather than her media obligations, which some feel was a main factor in Rousey’s downfall:

“Every fighting career is different,” Jedrzejczyk said. “We all are different. Our lives are different. But the thing is, of course I learned some (from Rousey’s situation), but I’m trying to be smart for myself. There was a time when I could fly to Poland for 10 days, do like seven days of media, I slept like six hours a day, but (coach) Katel (Kubis) was with me and we had amazing times during the training between obligations. But the thing is, it was time for it. Now it’s time to just get ready for the fight. Eight-and-a-half weeks, I will [focus only on] getting ready for UFC 211, and the thing is, no one is going to get my attention. “There is no option that you’re going to put a million dollars in front of me and I will go with you because of the money. No, I will choose to put on great workout and just get better until the fight. I am focused on my camp, I am focused on myself. I am selfish. I’m here in Florida by myself. I left my fiancée and my family there (in Poland), but they understand. They support me and I’m calm because I know they’re waiting for me, but I have good people here and I can be focused just on the camp. So, people, don’t get crazy when people offer you money for sponsorships. First, we are fighters, and we must sure that we’re going to be ready for the fight.”

