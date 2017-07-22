Jimmie Rivera vs. Thomas Almeida Full Fight Video Highlights

Kicking off the main card of UFC on FOX 25 earlier today (Sat. July 22, 2017) was an epic bantamweight clash by two of the best the world has to offer – Thomas Almeida and Jimmie Rivera.

Almeida has only ever lost one fight in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, that came at the hands of current 135-pound champ Cody Garbrandt via first round knockout, and comes off of a second round knockout win over Albert Morales last November. The Brazilian is a proven finisher who racked up a 21 fight undefeated streak prior to his loss to “No Love.”

Rivera is on a 19 fight win streak and comes off of a huge win over UFC legend Urijah Faber last September, who he defeated via unanimous decision. With a win over Almeida, Rivera is looking to burst into the championship picture at 135 pounds.

In the opening round Rivera dropped Almeida a few times and established Octagon control, before the Brazilian began to pick things up in the second and third round, planting Rivera down a few times himself.

After an epic back-and-forth fight that kept the crowd on the edge of its seats, Rivera was awarded the unanimous decision win and proceeded to call out the likes of TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt, and Dominick Cruz.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: