Jimmie Rivera Nabs Unanimous Decision Over Thomas Almeida

Thomas Almeida (22-2) couldn’t top Jimmie Rivera (21-1).

Almeida and Rivera did battle inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The bout opened the main card of UFC on FOX 25.

The two met at the center of the Octagon to begin the fight. A right hand landed for Almeida and Rivera connected with a left hook to the body. “El Terror” dropped his opponent with a right hand. Almeida recovered and the action was back to standing quickly.

Another right hand dropped Almeida, who had been finding success with leg kicks. A knee to the body connected for Rivera. A leg kick was there for Rivera. A flurry from Almeida ended the round.

A knee to the body was there for Almeida early in the second stanza. “El Terror” kept finding the chin of his opponent. Almeida rocked Rivera with a left hook. The horn sounded and it Almeida had Rivera’s attention.

Knowing that the judges probably had the fight even, Rivera scored a takedown early in the final frame. Almeida got up and broke off. A right hand off a leg kick found the mark for “El Terror.” He landed another hook that had his opponent off balanced.

Rivera grabbed a hold of his opponent and pushed him against the fence but the control didn’t last. The final horn sounded with both men trading punches.

All three judges scored the fight for Rivera.

Final Result: Jimmie Rivera def. Thomas Almeida via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)