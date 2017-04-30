Jimi Manuwa Targeting Boxing Match With David Haye In Late 2017

No. 4-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi “Poster Boy” Manuwa may not return to the Octagon for his next fight.

After knocking out Corey Anderson in London last month, Manuwa expressed interest in a UFC title shot, but also expressed interest in a boxing match with fellow countryman David Haye. According to the “Poster Boy”, all parties are ‘planning on making it happen’ and that includes Manuwa, Haye and UFC President Dana White:

“I spoke to David Haye today (Wed., April 26, 2017),” said Manuwa in a recent interview with BJ Penn Radio.. “I spoke to him last week when I was in Vegas with Dana [White], and Dana liked the numbers—what can be generated through this event. We’re planning on making it happen. David Haye is out and about walking, he’s back walking now after his injury. We’re doing everything we can to make it happen.”

Manuwa has said that a fight with Haye could take place on the undercard of a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor event. If that fight happens, however, it may take place in September, which may be too early for Haye, who’s recovering from an injury:

“Possibly,” added Manuwa. “But we’re big enough to do our own card as well in London. It depends when the Conor – Floyd fight happens. If it’s in September I think that would be too early for David Haye. I think he’ll be ready November or December. So a September card would be too early for him. We’ll see what happens. We’ve got options.”

Does a potential bout between Manuwa and Haye interest you?