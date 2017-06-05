Jimi Manuwa Goes Off On ‘Bully’ Daniel Cormier

Before the UFC announced that light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier would defend the title against Jon Jones at UFC 214, many people believed that Jimi Manuwa was the next in line for a title shot. However, after the UFC booked DC vs. Jones at the event, the promotion followed up by booking Manuwa against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 214.

It’s pretty clear that Manuwa doesn’t like Cormier and it shows. In an interview, Manuwa stated that he has plans of toning down the trash talk towards Cormier in the future.

“To me, he’s like a schoolboy bully – one of those fat kids in school who’s bigger than everyone and throws his weight around and tries to laugh at everyone,” Manuwa told MMAjunkie Radio. “That’s how he comes across to me. But we’re not in school anymore. We’re grown men, and I don’t stand for any of that shit. He can keep on with his trash-talk, and I’ll show him what’s what when we’re face to face.” “I’m not interested in story lines and stuff. I want the belt. I’m focused on the belt,” Manuwa said. “I’m focused on the world championship belt. Whether Jon Jones gets it or Cormier (defends), they’re both hard fights. They’re both the best in the world, so I want to beat the best in the world. And that’s it for me. I’m not interested in story lines or trash-talk and all this bullshit.”

Although Manuwa has been impressive as of late as he does have devastating knockout power, he’s going to have to show more moving forward for fight fans to believe he has what it takes to be champ.Manuwa will have to move fast. If Manuwa is able to defeat Oezdemir, he’ll get the next shot at light heavyweight gold.

UFC 214 is set to take place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, while the rest of the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view).