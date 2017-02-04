Jessica Andrade Sweeps Scorecards Against Angela Hill in Exciting Scrap

The main card of UFC Fight Night 104 featured a pivotal strawweight match-up. The two 115-pounders in the event’s opener were No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade (16-5) and Invicta FC champion Angela Hill (6-3).

Hill immediately showcased her footwork. She went low with a leg kick then had a couple of high kicks blocked. Andrade moved forward and had “Overkill” backing up. Andrade nailed Hill with an uppercut after taking a knee to the body. Hill was very active with the kicks.

Andrade swung for the fences while in the clinch. Hill decides to ditch the hold after a knee to the body. The Brazilian landed a shot to fight off the clinch. Hill was eating a number of shots when her opponent exploded forward. A combination had Hill backing away. Andrade found the chin of Hill often as the round ended.

In the second round, Hill was on her toes and landed some leg kicks. Once again Andrade continued to move forward with bombs. Hill ate some big shots with her back near the fence. She brought the fight back to the center of the Octagon. “Overkill” threw a knee upstairs.

Andrade dropped down for a takedown and she got it. She moved towards the back of her opponent. Hill worked her way back up, but she was slammed down again. Before the round concluded, Hill looked to go for a submission.

The final round was underway. A counter right hand was there for Hill. The two slugged it out briefly to the delight of the Houston crowd. A hard left hook landed for Andrade flush. Andrade kept throwing shots, but Hill dropped her although it may have been a slip. Either way Andrade kept moving forward as if nothing happened.

Andrade pour it on with about 30 seconds left in the fight. He threw punches and landed knees, but Hill showed tremendous heart until the final horn sounded. That was a very good scrap.

All three judges saw the same the same and Andrade was awarded with the victory,

Final Result: Jessica Andrade def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)