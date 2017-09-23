Jessica Andrade Stuns Claudia Gadelha With Unanimous Decision Win

Jessica Andrade pulled off perhaps the best performance of her career against Claudia Gadelha.

The two exchanged punches early. Combinations were there for Gadelha despite head movement from Andrade. Gadelha looked sharp early with counter punches. Blood poured from the forehead of Andrade.

Andrade lifted up her opponent, but got caught in a guillotine choke. Andrade was able to pop her head out. She landed some ground-and-pound. She was in top control for the remainder of the round.

Gadelha scored a takedown. Andrade was back to her feet quickly. Andrade evenutally got a takedown of her own. Gadelha got back up, but ate a right hand. They exchanged strikes. Gadelha was nailed with a right hand. A combination was there for Andrade and she stuffed a takedown. A right hand was there for Gadelha. She went for a standing guillotine choke, but time expired.

The final horn sounded adn the two embraced. Andrade scored a huge takedown. She maintained control and rained down some strikes. She kept landed punches on a tired Gadelha. She finally got back up, but there wasn’t much time left.

Final Result: Jessica Andrade def. Claudia Gadelha via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)