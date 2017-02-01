Jason Miller Acquitted Of Domestic Violence Charges

Former UFC fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller was in some legal heat after he allegedly beat up his ex-girlfriend, which led to a domestic violence case being opened and later being charged with felony domestic violence charges.

On Wednesday, an Orange County jury acquitted Miller of two felony counts of domestic battery with corporal injury and a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.

Jury finds #MMA fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller NOT GUILTY of all charges in domestic violence case. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/34FxMe5GWM — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 1, 2017

The trial was intense, to say the least with Miller acknowledging he got into multiple physical altercations with his ex-girlfriend, Anna Stabile, who is an MMA fighter and that he had been training with. Miller testified in court that Stabile tried to hit him with a choke that he taught her while they were training but she could execute the move because, in his words, her legwork was sloppy.

Miller also claimed that he had kinky sex life involving threesomes, golden showers, choking and more with Stabile.

Long story short, he argued that he was the real victim who was simply stuck defending himself from a trained fighter with a violent streak, which the jury bought and acquitted him. Lucky for him, the charges were dropped as he was facing more than 5 years in prison if convicted.