Jared Cannonier Finishes Tough Nick Roehrick In Las Vegas

Jared Cannonier (10-2) may have put on the best performance of his career against Nick Roehrick (7-1).

A jab found the mark for Cannonier at the start of the opening frame. He teed off on his opponent, whose back was against the fence. Roehrick blocked a high kick. A right hand was there for Roehrick. He pushed Cannonier against the fence briefly. The round later came to a close.

Cannonier’s confidence was through the roof and he let loose. He looked to be toying around with his opponent. He landed an uppercut. A right hand found the mark shortly after. Cannonier landed a bomb and took his opponent down. Roehrick ate more strikes and got his back off the cage. An elbow over the top connected for Cannonier.

At the start of the third round, Cannonier continued to pick his shots. He rocked Roehrick and landed a right hand. He took him down and rained elbows until the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Jared Cannonier def. Nick Roehrick via TKO (Strikes) – R3, 2:08