Jack Hermansson Runs Through Alex Nicholson in First Round

Jack Hermansson (15-3) laid the hammer down on Alex Nicholson (7-4).

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 109 featured a middleweight bout between Hermansson and Nicholson. The two met inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

The first round began and Hermansson was on his toes bouncing around. He scored a takedown and got to side control. He landed some punches to the delight of the hometown crowd. He got the back of Nicholson and flattened him out. Hermansson dropped some hard shots and elbows. The barrage of strikes was enough to stop the fight. Nicholson was a bit bloodied.

Final Result: Jack Hermansson def. Alex Nicholson via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 2:00