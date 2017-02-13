Jacare Souza Won’t Wait For Title Shot

No. 2-ranked UFC middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza scored yet another victory at last night’s (Feb. 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, submitting No. 13-ranked Tim Boetsch in the first round of their main event bout.

Having won 9 of his last 11 bouts, “Jacare” is undoubtedly deserving of a title shot, but 185-pound champion Michael Bisping is expected to next defend his title against No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero this spring.

With that being said, Souza doesn’t appear to be interested in waiting for a title shot:

“I want to fight the champion, but if that’s going to take a while, I prefer to take another fight because I don’t want to sit around, I wasn’t born to sit around,” Souza said during the UFC 208 post-fight conference. “So I’ll take another fight if it’s going to take too long to get a title shot.”

Souza has actually fought Romero before, dropping a controversial decision loss to the former Olympian at Dec. 2015’s UFC 194, a loss he wants to prove was a fluke:

“Yes, of course that’s an option, that’s a fight I want,” ‘Jacare’ said. “I’ve never lost a rematch, and with Romero, it’s not going to be any different. I’ll prove I didn’t lose to him, I lost to the judges.”

