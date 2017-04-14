Jacare Souza Inks Multi-Fight Extension With UFC

Ronaldo Souza won’t be hitting the free agency market after all.

The No. 3-ranked middleweight is set to take on Robert Whittaker on tomorrow’s (Sat. April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 23 card from Kansas City, Missouri, which was set to be the final bout on his UFC contract. Souza was set to hit the free agency market alongside fellow top middleweight prospect Gegard Mousasi, putting two of the promotion’s best unknown 185 pounders at risk of leaving the promotion.

According to a post from Souza on social media, however, the Brazilian has signed a new eight-fight deal to keep the jiu-jitsu specialist under the UFC’s banner for the foreseeable future:

I’m very happy! New contract signed with UFC. Let’s go for some more battles! #TeamJacare

Souza is on a two-fight win streak coming off victories over Vitor Belfort and Tim Boetsch. Prior to that Jacare had a eight-fight undefeated streak snapped after a controversial split decision loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 194 in December of 2015.

If Souza is able to earn a victory over the young up-and-comer Robert Whittaker coming off of two back-to-back victories, he’ll make quite the case for a shot at the middleweight title.