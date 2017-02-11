Jacare Souza Earns First-Round Submission Over Tim Boetsch

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (24-4, 1 NC) took a risk when he decided not to wait for a middleweight title shot. Tonight (Feb. 11) he took on Tim Boetsch (20-11), who has pulled off upsets in the past.

“The Barbarian” couldn’t pull of a stunner this time.

Souza was on his toes, looking to find a way inside. He shot in quickly, but Boetsch avoided it. “Jacare” took an uppercut, but held onto his opponent. He landed a punch over the top on the break. Boetsch connected with a leg kick.

“Jacare” caught a kick and took Boetsch down. He moved to side control. He went for a mount and got it. Souza attacked the arm of Boetsch and forced the tap.

Final Result: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza def. Tim Boetsch via Submission (Kimura) – R1, 3:41