Jacare Souza Continues His Assault On ‘Coward’ Michael Bisping

Top middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (24-4) is not going to sit back and let the UFC’s middleweight title picture sort itself out as he is continuing his attack on UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping (30-7) despite it looking like Yoel Romero (12-1) being the next in line for a crack at the title. Perhaps with Souza attacking Bisping online and in interviews, it will make the UFC reconsider as they are in the big fight business and will go with fights that get the most buzz.

Souza is coming off an impressive win over Tim Boetsch earlier this month at UFC 208 by submitting him in the opening round with a kimura finish. The fight had little upside for Souza, with Boetsch boasting knockout power but lacking top contender status, which sparked heat towards Souza for taking the fight. Souza was quick to point out that Bisping looked far down the rankings list in his November title defense with Dan Henderson and almost lost the fight. Souza took to Instagram to put Bisping on blast:

“Look what happens when I fight the #13 in the ranking! Look what happens when @mikebisping fights the #13 in the ranking!” Souza wrote alongside post-fight pictures of the two fighters after their most recent wins. “I heard that the scared Bisping talked some crap about me, lying, because he doesn’t have more excuses not to step inside the Octagon with me, exactly how cowards do. He said I looked like an amateur standing with the #13 ranked middleweight (Tim Boetsch), but we all remember how he left the fight against the #13 ranked middleweight (Dan Henderson). You were beat up! “You’re stupid, Bisping! After getting knocked out by Hendo’s brutal right hand, you had seven years to learn, and when you fought again you couldn’t even defend the same right hand that put you to sleep.” “He talked about my body, too,” Souza wrote. “This weird thing about noticing other athletes’ bodies. You can work for USADA and do my tests, that’s the closest you’d get to me without being afraid. And you’d better invest in your career as a blogger or writer because you’re not a real fighter!!”

Bisping is currently out of action with a knee injury, but he expects to be healed soon and then announce his next title bout. It should be interesting to see who the UFC books Bisping against.