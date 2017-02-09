Jacare Souza: Bisping Doesn’t Want To Fight Top Guys

No. 2-ranked UFC middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is likely already deserving of a shot at middleweight champion Michael Bisping, as he’s won nine of his last 10 bouts with the only loss in that stretch being a controversial decision loss to No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero.

Instead of fighting for the title, or facing off with a top contender, however, Souza will take on No. 13-ranked Tim Boetsch at this weekend’s (Sat., Feb. 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“Jacare” recently explained to MMAJunkie why he accepted the bout against the ‘tough’ Boetsch:

“In order to keep myself active,” Souza said. “All the guys who waited a long time without a fight, they didn’t come back quite as well. Not to mention that I don’t even know that, if I wait, I’ll fight for the belt. So I have to stay active.” “I think he’s very tough, with a very hard right hand that can make it difficult for anyone,” Souza said. “He’s a very strong opponent in this division.” “But I also have a few tricks up my sleeve for him,” Souza said. “So I think I’ll do a good job and end this fight before the final bell.”

As far as Bisping goes, Souza feels as if “The Count” being the champion is a ‘disaster’ for the division. The Brazilian also said that Bisping ‘doesn’t want to fight’ the top middleweight contenders:

“I, honestly, am here to do my job,” Souza said. “My job is not running, it’s fighting. I always say Bisping was a disaster for the middleweight division. Not because he’s the champion, because he did his job masterfully to become champion, but he doesn’t want to fight anyone at the top of the division, and that makes it difficult. He brought the division to a halt.”

Do you agree with Souza’s comments and do you expect him to come out on top this weekend?