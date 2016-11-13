Is Conor McGregor The Greatest Fighter In MMA History?

Is Conor McGregor The Greatest Fighter In MMA History?

By Josh Brady -
24
SHARE

Returning to the octagon at UFC 205, featherweight champion Conor McGregor had his sights set on making history. Flattening Eddie Alvarez within two rounds, ‘The Notorious’ etched his name in the record books as the first champion to hold belts in two divisions at once. Now the champion at both 145 and 155 pounds, the loud talking hard-hitting Irish striker has taken things to a whole new level. Obviously there are a host of other names included in this argument, but does this two-weight championship achievement place McGregor at the top of the all-time greats list?

Since joining the promotion in 2013, McGregor has enjoyed an unbeaten seven-fight run at 145 pounds, before going 1-1 at welterweight against Nate Diaz. As mentioned, he became the first multi-divisional champion by starching Alvarez, bringing McGregor’s overall record to 21-3. Following from his unreal victory at UFC 205, ‘The Notorious’ has the MMA world in his palms.

Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger for USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger for USA TODAY Sports

Skills

Answering the question of who ranks as the best fighter in MMA history is never easy. In terms of skills, though, it’s hard to argue against Conor McGregor being right up there. What we saw against ‘The Silent Assassin,’ a man who recently demolished Rafael dos Anjos, was nothing short of pure pugilistic mastery. Even the sects of anti-McGregor fans that continuously oppose his achievements have to stand back and admire the Irishman’s latest work.

If you look at it in terms of records, it’s actually hard to put someone’s career inside a frame before it has surmised. Although it’s highly unlikely, in MMA there’s always a chance that one’s career could suddenly spiral. Wins over two-promotion champion Eddie Alvarez and featherweight legend Jose Aldo arguably have ‘The Notorious’ well on the way to all time legendary status, if not already there.

Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger for USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger for USA TODAY Sports

Two Belts

Then, of course, there’s the historic achievement of breaking the holiest of UFC records. Some will argue, though, that Conor McGregor should never have been fighting for the title in the first place. Like it or not, he did, and ‘The Notorious’ made Eddie Alvarez look amateur. Did McGregor use his pay-per-view draw as leverage to gain extra sway from the promotion? Well, yes, but that’s all part of his fight. It’s no co-incidence that other fighters have now started adopting the McGregor style of talking and promoting, making his influence on the game all the more wide-spread.

Is Conor McGregor the greatest fighter ever? Well, I guess that’s in the eye of the beholder, but he’s certainly the first to hold simultaneous belts in the UFC, and the first to consecutively shatter the PPV buy records in UFC history. Where will this topsy turvy ride take us next?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • michaelchimique

    greatest in history? no, he’s set records for sure you can’t deny that but that isn’t what makes a fighter the greatest ever. GSP is the greatest ever. he almost cleaned out his division twice. he never backed away from a challenge and always defended his title against the best. Conor has had every fight handed to him and has refused to defend any belt he wins by making excuses as to why the contender doesn’t deserve the fight. conor is good but until he starts defending his belts and proving he’s not afraid to defend them he is not the greatest.

    • Adam Blair

      I don’t for a second think he has proved himself to be the greatest as of yet.

      However this nonsense people like you are spouting about defending his belt is just that, nonsense. It is well documented that when RDA pulled out of his fight with McGregor both Edgar and Aldo were offered the fight and turned it down. No disrespect but I have to ask, are you ignorant to those facts or just straight up shit chatting?

      • michaelchimique

        they were not offered a title fight because on 10 days notice neither of them would have been able to make weight it was going to be a non title fight. delusional people like you need to look at the facts instead of just believing everything the golden child says.

  • GM

    Well the greatest? You can’t really choose the greatest because that can only be disputed by the next guy who comes to do the same and even better. With Connor half of his success needs to be credited to his flamboyant personality and the character he portrays as he get under the skin of his opponents He definitely has the skills and has proved it. Connors skill and accuracy with his hands can be counted as one of the best in the business.

  • ShawnKarr

    Anderson Silva is the greatest ever. McGregor did indeed make Alvarez look amateurish. But no where near as humiliating as best Anderson did to Forest Griffin.
    Defender the title 10 times. All that without having to disrespect another fighter or Vaseline.

    • Superzorro

      Except for Demian Maia and Chris Weidman.

    • David Twardy

      Anderson Silvas record is not as impressive at the same stage of there UFC carrers….. its not im sorry. Chirs Leben, Travis Lutter, James Irvin, Patrick Cote, Thales Leites, Yushin okami, Bonnar, a NC against Nick Diaz…. Mcgregor has had his 2 no name fights already Brimage and Siver. He will never fight a guy out of the top 5 in any division until the day hes done with he UFC. I hated McGregor but how can you deny what he’s done to the UFC. Hes beating Legit #1 contenders and champs in convincing fashion. The Nate Diaz loss is the world we live in unless……well even if your Jon Jones you have at least 1 loss on your UFC record.

      • ShawnKarr

        Silva faced and easily beat the #1 contenders the UFC had to offer. He wasn’t spoon fed title shots. The spider actually defended his belt (holds the UFC record in fact).
        Further, Silva had a ground game and stamina and wasn’t a one-trick pony.
        Neither did he get bitch-slapped and choked out by a mediocre fighter.
        If he can defend the belt against #1 contenders (Aldo and Khabib) then he can be in the goat discussion.
        He’s gonna take his lwt belt and run, just like the fwt belt.

        • David Twardy

          A one trick pony like Khabib?

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Definitely an impressive performance.
    More impressive then his 2 Diaz fights or his flash KO of Jose Aldo.

    I dont know about greatest in history, but he’s talented.
    We’ll see.

    • rishop

      The second Diaz fight was epic. I think connor showed that he certainly has the heart of a champion.

      The aldo fight i would agree with you if he didn’t call his shot right before entering the ring. He said Aldo was going to come with a right, he was going to slip it and crush him with the left inside the first minute and he did.

      All that being said, i agree 100% with you about the “we’ll see” part. He has proven to be talented and an entertainer. As for the greatest? We will see

      • leonaidis

        What was so great about the second Diaz fight?? It was a poor showing from both men. Without the hype, let’s say it was two unknown fighters putting on that kinda performance, they would’ve got booed. At that level at least I expect fighters to have the cardio to go more than 2 rounds without running, resting or gassing. But both fighters looked awful after the second round. Have you ever seen any of the real greats of mma do that bad? Has Mighty Mouse ever gassed or literally run from his opponent? No never.

        The only thing that made the second Diaz fight good was hype and marketing, as far as the fighting goes that sort of stuff shouldn’t happen at the highest level of MMA.

  • Dave WC

    Most of his success can be attributed to his big mouth giving him the opportunity to get whatever he wants. He has zero title defences in either weight class. I’ll give him credit for the Aldo win, but that’s about it. The UFC completely coddled him to give him the opportunity to look better than he is. He didn’t earn his LW title shot and beat a guy who was 3-1 in the UFC (2 of those wins weren’t even convincing). They had to give it to him now because if they let Khabib beat up Eddie first, McNugget would also get his ass kicked by Khabib and we wouldn’t even be having this discussion.

    • David Twardy

      Coddled him? only 1 fight can be considered as a gimmie….Denis Siver.. He’s beat Mendes, Porier, Holloway, Diaz, Alverez, Aldo……All guys that were contenders or champs, when he fought them. But I guess none of that is good enough, he has to now prove his worth to you by fighting a guy that beat RDA 3 years ago then beat a guy making his UFC debut and just had his 3rd fight in 3 years and has shown time and time again he has 0 stand up game…..your new anti Conor hero Khabib.

  • Expatriot American in Europe

    Josh Brady, please wipe your brown nose off, it stinks. Think and write about some compelling MMA discussion that is more meaningful and professional, rather than surfing the Conner wave. Yeah, I know you desperately need clicks on your articles, but stop selling out with headlines on premature speculation of Conor’s future legacy. How about PEDs, WADA fiascos, or maybe even the rampant corruption in the fight game?

  • leonaidis

    He has no where near the skill set of Mighty Mouse, he hasn’t fought the same level of competition that Silva has, and there are plenty of fighters that probably could’ve taken belts in two divisions but the ufc didn’t let them. Randy Couture could’ve held both the light heavy weight belt and the heavy weight belt, but the ufc wouldn’t have it. So he had to hold them seperately.

    Conor is good, the Alvarez fight proved that to me, but great??? No, that’s just the ufc marketing division doing their job well.

    When he has fought some of the top 155 pounders (and I mean contenders, not handpicked fighters that suit his style), and proved that he didn’t just get lucky against Aldo, then it’s time to talk about greatness, but for now good is enough.

    He is a one trick pony, but hot damned was that one trick good against Alvarez!!! But terrible against Nate, in both fights. So consistency is something he’s got to work on before we can even start talking about greatness. Not having the cardio to go more than 2 rounds full out with someone like Nate Diaz should also take you out of talks about greatness.

    • Dan Stevens

      Got lucky with Aldo? He violently knocked him unconcious then beat his head into the canvass. Did you watch the same fight we were watching? It was a very clear win.

      • leonaidis

        I’ve seen plenty of fighters land a lucky punch. And if it wasn’t luck, if it was skill, like you claim, why doesn’t he use that skill in every fight??

        There is a reason that the saying “you are not a true champ until you defend your belt” has been around for as long as price fighting. Any schmuck can get lucky, everyone has got a punchers chance, but lightning doesn’t strike twice. That’s why that saying is a unspoken rule in the fight game.

        Andrei Arlovski got KO’d in much the same fashion by Viacheslav Datsik. And if your going “Who??” right now I understand, because Datsik was, and still is, a nobody. But he still KO’d Andrei Arlovski. Does that make him a better fighter than Arlovski, or any of the fighters that haven’t been able to do that to Arlovski? No, of course not, because he got lucky. The only way to prove that a fast KO isn’t luck, is a rematch.

        And Conor knows he got lucky, why else hasn’t he defended the 145 belt?? He still has lots of challenges at 145, he hasn’t “cleaned out the division”.

        Conor isn’t the first guy in the fight game to become champ with a lucky punch. Why the heck do you think that old truth about defending the belt to make it real comes from???

        • Dan Stevens

          Datsik, the crazy Russian guy who drinks vodka when he fights.
          After seeing what Conor done to Alvarez at 155 do you really see Aldo giving him much of a fight considering what he done to him not so recently?
          There really isn’t much going on at 145 at the moment. Aldo is talking of retirement all the time after a long ten year reign. Aldo only just getting a desicion over Frankie there is hardly a real strong call from featherweight at the minute for a legitimate challenger I am sure you will agree. Conor would be a huge betting favourite over Aldo if they did square up again.

          • leonaidis

            I think Aldo would be a great fight, just because Conor has his doubts about his win against him. Why else duck him like he’s doing?? Aldo vs McGregor would’ve been bigger money wise than Diaz vs McGregor.

  • yoshi kobori

    I think Conor is a great fighter, but bothers me a lot that he sets a bad example for young people and those who don’t really know he’s just “acting” to promote…
    I can understand and respect his motives, but somehow I feel like UFC is becoming something “shallow”… I hope that this “all about money l” shit doesn’t ruin such amazing sport, after all Martial Arts are all about honor and respect.

    • rishop

      All of these extremely talented warriors have been getting screwed over financially by the ufc. Connors showmanship along with his talent inside the octagon is paving the way for fighters getting their piece of the pie. Love it or hate it, these guys worked their tails off to get here. While they are here they only have a limited shelf life. No way these guys should have to worry about working a 9 to 5 once their careers are over. While i am no fan of the “gamesmanship”, you cannot fault him for forcing the ufc into paying what should have been a no brainer all along.

      • yoshi kobori

        I don’t blame him at all, but I do blame Mr. Dollar White ;p

  • blairwalshmyballs

    this has to be a shit post hes lost his last 2 fights handedly (YES HE LOST TO DIAZ IN THAT SECOND ONE at best it was a draw but HE DID NOT win that had dana written all over it)

    you cant make any “best” arguments PERIOD there are too many different styles nate diaz is not even a top 50 fighter and he destroyed conor

    conor hasnt even had 10 ufc fights and in all of them he has faced two top tier fighters no matter how conors career ends he will NEVER be even close to the conversation theres a MASSIVE difference between being the best at fighting and the best at entertaining

    think before you speak fucking idiot