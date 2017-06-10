Ion Cutelaba Melts Henrique da Silva in 22 Seconds

Ion Cutelaba (13-3, 1 NC) blitzed Henrique da Silva (12-3) and put him away quickly.

The third bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 110 saw two light heavyweights meet inside the Octagon. Cutelaba and da Silva went head-to-head inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

This one was over before viewers could even blink.

Cutelaba swung heavy leather early. He landed a punch that dropped his opponent. Relentless ground-and-pound followed and da Silva had no chance. He was toast and the fight was stopped.

Final Result: Ion Cutelaba def. Henrique da Silva via KO (Punches) – R1, 0:22