In Case You’re Wondering, Amanda Nunes Is Also Fighting At UFC 207

Judging by the amount of promotional content surrounding Ronda Rousey, it’s fair to say the UFC would be happy if she triumphed over Amanda Nunes in the main event of Friday’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas.

Returning after a year away, Rousey’s big comeback is being welcomed with the slogan, ‘She’s Back!’ But with a 2017 that will prove pivotal for the UFC, are the new owners failing to learn lessons from their predecessors? Wouldn’t it be better to spread the promotional dollars a little more evenly? Since the announcement of Rousey’s comeback, there have been plenty of casual fans asking who she is fighting. Basic marketing would tell you the casuals are the ones to target, and even with a big name like Rousey, they still need some sort of rivalry or storyline to cling to.

Perhaps the absence of Rousey in the media could have given the perfect opportunity to hype Amanda Nunes. Without sounding refractory, the UFC has done a rather poor job of picking up that ball. Fear not, though, as we take a look through Nunes’ fight history, and delve in to what brought her to the bantamweight championship in 2016.

Fighting Roots

From an early age, Amanda Nunes was involved with martial arts. Training in Karate from four years old, Nunes also boxed and practised Capoeira in her native Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. At the age of sixteen she took up boxing, and took up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on the advice of one of her older sisters, Vanessa. She also had a sibling named Valderina, a mother who had boxed in her younger days, and all supported her during her transition to MMA.

After living in the local gym and putting in months of hard work and commitment, Nunes earned the nickname ‘Lioness.’ In 2008, the 17-year old Nunes made her MMA debut against Ana Maria India. Although she lost that night in Salvador, Nunes would go on to build a six-fight win streak. After her first six fights in Brazil, Nunes would touch down on American soil, winning her sixth straight fight against Julia Budd.

Brutal

The knockout against Budd went down as one of the nastiest in Strikeforce WMMA history, but ‘The Lioness’ was only just getting started. After going 2-2 in her first fights on US soil, Nunes returned to Brazil, only this time she was scooped up by the UFC. Facing ‘Germn Tank’ Shiela Gaff at UFC 163, Nunes impressed with another TKO victory. With her heavy hands and power boxing, it’s easy to forget Nunes is a BJJ black belt.

Next up was a 2013 TKO win over inaugural UFC featherweight title challenger Germain Da Randamie, which led to an ill-fated number one contender match. After a strong start at UFC 178, Nunes was finished by TKO against Cat Zingano. If anything, this loss appears to have motivated the Brazilian star to no end. Just looking at her last four fights, the defeat against ‘Alpha’ might have been the best thing to happen during Nunes’ UFC career. Six months later Nunes was back, and in a big way.

The Claiming of Baszler’s Leg

Looking better than ever before, Nunes returned with a brutal leg kick TKO over Shayna Baszler at UFC Fight Night 62. This remains the only women’s UFC contest to be finished by leg kicks. ‘The Lioness’ was sharper than ever, and her form continued in to her next bout against Sara McMann. For the first time in her UFC career, and only the second in 15 fights total, Nunes displayed her offensive grappling skills. Submitting McMann with a rear naked choke in just under three minutes, the future champ won performance of the night honors.

Next up was her decision win over rising MMA prospect Valentina Schevchenko. Nunes nullified the world champion kickboxer’s stand up, and won a decisive three rounder. This remains Schevchenko’s only UFC loss, ‘The Bullet’ would go on to stifle Holly Holm in her next outing. Following three dominant wins, Nunes scored a title fight against a rejuvenated Miesha Tate at UFC 200. This was to be Nunes’ career defining performance.

Destruction of ‘Cupcake’

Destroying Holm and choking her out cold at UFC 196, Miesha Tate had finally tasted UFC gold. Unfortunately for ‘Cupcake’ when she met with Nunes, she found out that her experience and wile was no match for the hungry ‘Lioness.’ Bloodied and battered from the relentless onslaught, Tate was wrapped up in a rear naked choke in just over three minutes. Completing her ascension in style, Nunes was the new bantamweight champion, and her legacy will be sealed if she can take out the former champ this Friday.