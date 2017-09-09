Ilir Latifi Outworks Tyson Pedro In Unanimous Decision Victory

Ilir Latifi handed Tyson Pedro the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The second bout on the main card of UFC 215 featured a light heavyweight scrap between Ilir Latifi and Tyson Pedro. This was Latifi’s first bout since his knockout loss to Ryan Bader back in Sept. 2016. Pedro went into the bout with an undefeated professional MMA record of 6-0.

Latifi tried catching a leg kick early, but didn’t get it. They collided and briefly engaged in the clinch. Latifi caught a kick and pressed his opponent against the fence. He completed the takedown and ended up in the north-south position. Pedro scrambled up to his feet.

A kick to the body was there for Pedro. He went for a high kick, but Latifi took him down. Pedro once again scrambled to get back to his feet. Latifi pressed his opponent against the fence briefly. The round ended with Pedro whiffing a head kick.

Latifi moved forward early in the second stanza. A hard body kick landed for Pedro. An uppercut found the mark for Latifi. He moved forward and pushed him against the fence. Latifi scored a big takedown. The round ended with Latifi in control.

The third and final round began and Pedro connected with a leg kick. A clean uppercut followed by a left hand landed for Latifi. Blood formed over the eye of Latifi. He caught a kick and landed a right hand. Latifi took his opponent down. Pedro couldn’t get up for the remainder of the final round.

Final Result: Ilir Latifi def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)