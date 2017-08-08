Ian McCall Puts MMA Career On Hold For Fear Of Ending Up Like Doomed WWE Star

Ian McCall is officially putting his mixed martial arts (MMA) career on hold.

The former UFC flyweight title challenger hasn’t seen Octagon action since January of 2015 when he was defeated by John Lineker via unanimous decision at UFC 183. Since then, McCall has made multiple attempts to fight once again, however, they have all ended up falling through. “Uncle Creepy” has been plagued by multiple health issues as of late, most notably the gastrointestinal illness that kept him off UFC 208 where he was expected to face Jarred Brooks.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour yesterday (Mon. August 7, 2017) McCall revealed that he is now undergoing transcranial magnetic stimulation (brain treatment) in San Diego under the supervision of UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitsky.

McCall is looking to treat the affects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) sooner rather than later, as they could lead to some severe issues down the road. He has already admitted to having undergone spells of uncontrollable bouts of rage, bi-polar symptoms, and out-of-nowhere crying. The former 125-pound title challenger is hoping to avoid the ill fate of former WWE Champion Chris Benoit, who murdered his wife and seven-year-old son before taking his own life back in 2007.

After an autopsy it was revealed by Julian Bailes, the head of neurosurgery at West Virginia University that “Benoit’s brain was so severely damaged it resembled the brain of an 85-year-old Alzheimer’s patient.” The man formerly known as “The Crippler” has since been essentially blacklisted from WWE history (quotes via MMA Mania):