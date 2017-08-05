Humberto Bandenay Stuns Martin Bravo With Quick Knockout

Humberto Bandenay (14-4, 1 NC) handed Martin Bravo (12-1) the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career in brutal fashion.

Banedenay and Bravo did battle inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The bout was part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 114.

The bout started with Bravo having a head kick blocked right after touching gloves. Bravo got kicked to the body. He then went for a takedown, but ate a clean knee to the jaw and he was out. A stunner in Mexico.

Final Result: Humberto Bandenay def. Martin Bravo via KO (Knee) – R1, 0:26