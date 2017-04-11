Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia Reported To Headline UFC Fight Night 11

Since losing her UFC bantamweight title via fifth round submission to Miesha Tate at March 2016’s UFC 196, Holly Holm has lost two straight bouts, with her most recent fight resulting in a decision loss to Germaine de Randamie in the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title fight, which headlined UFC 208 in Brooklyn, New York this past January.

After her failed attempt at capturing 145-pound gold, it looks as if “The Preacher’s Daughter” is headed back down to bantamweight. According to a report from MMAFighting.com, the UFC is targeting a bout between Holm and former 135-pound title challenger Bethe Correia to headline UFC Fight Night 11 in Singapore on June 17, 2017.

After losing to Tate, Holm was outpointed by Valentina Shevchenko last July before falling short against De Randamie. Her last victory was a shocking knockout win over Ronda Rousey at Nov. 2015’s UFC 193.

Correia is coming off of a majority draw against Marion Reneau last month. Prior to that, she had scored a split-decision victory over Jessica Eye last September.

