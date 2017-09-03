Holly Holm Wonders Where Cyborg Fight Offer Is

Holly Holm is very interested in a fight against Cris Cyborg.

For the past few months talk of a potential match-up between the pair has begun to pick up since the Brazilian captured the vacant 145-pound title when she defeated Tonya Evinger at UFC 214. Although the fight seems to be desired amongst the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, Holm claims an offer for the fight has yet to be made by the UFC.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” recently joined The MMA Hour and doubled down on her interest for the fight, and says she has yet to receive a fight offer despite the Brazilian’s recent call-outs on social media (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“We’re waiting to see if it’s presented or not,” Holm said. “Its obviously something that, you know, we said we’re open to doing. We’ll see if it happens. … I know she’s putting it out there saying she’s calling me out and everything like that. But that’s social media, a lot of that I don’t really get into.”

Talk of pairing Holm and Cyborg isn’t necessarily a new topic of discussion, as a catchweight bout was offered before the featherweight division was even officially created. She had been competing in catchweight fights at 140 pounds before, however, the desire to do that soon dwindled after the cut became too much:

“We’ve talked about it a couple times even, before the 145-pound weight was brought into the UFC,” Holm said. “I had talked to Dana about doing catchweight but she said she didn’t think she’d really want to do that anymore. I said ‘well, I’m open to catchweight, whatever,’ then the 145-pound belt came in and, that’s when she was kind of on like a suspension, so from that point Germaine and I wound up fighting for the belt.”

The time for a fight between Holm and Cyborg has never made more sense, and the Jackson-Wink product seems ready to go when officially called upon: