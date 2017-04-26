Holly Holm Still Believes She’s ‘In The Mix’ For Title Opportunity

Despite her recent losing skid, former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm believes she’s still in the title mix.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ gained a ton of notoriety after becoming the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, when she knocked out ‘Rowdy’ in the second round of their bout in 2015. Since then, however, Holm has been on a three-fight losing skid, which included the inaugural women’s featherweight title match against Germain de Randamie in February.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Holm discussed the current position she’s at in her fighting career, and believes she’s still in the title hunt (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I still feel like I’m in the mix and I still feel like I am competitive and up in the top. So, you never know when that next opportunity can come,” she said.

Holm believes that she got a little too antsy with the limelight of her newfound success after defeating Rousey, being a key factor as to why she’s currently on a three-fight losing streak:

“I think after having the belt, it was more like, ‘Wow, I’ve only had two fights in UFC before they gave me my title fight.’ I always feel my career is on a fast track, but I was on a faster track and I felt everybody coming and felt I needed to get even better. “Maybe I got just a little too antsy with some of that instead of taking it day by day and each day at a time,” she continued. “Maybe I was kind of worried about everything rather than what was going on at the moment. Hopefully, I learned from those mistakes and make it all worth something now.”

The former 135-pound champ is already set to make her next Octagon appearance, as she will take on former bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correria in the main event of UFC Fight Night 111 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sat., June 17, 2017.