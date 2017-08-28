Holly Holm Responds To Cyborg Callout: Send The Contract

If Cyborg wants to test herself against Holly Holm inside the Octagon, the former UFC bantamweight champ says send over the contract.

Justino won her first UFC title back at UFC 214 when she defeated Invicta FC bantamweight Tonya Evinger for the vacant 145-pound title via third round knockout. The Brazilian is on a 12 fight knockout streak and has yet to be defeated in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since her professional debut back in May of 2005. It has been argued that Justino, however, has yet to meet a woman inside the Octagon that can match her skill for skill, which is why she has been campaigning for a title defense against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Holm began her MMA career undefeated and earned the biggest win of her career when she became the first woman in MMA history to defeat Ronda Rousey. Following the win, however, she lost three-straight bouts against the likes of Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie. “The Preacher’s Daughter” picked up her first win since November of 2015 this past June when she knocked out Bethe Correia with a vicious third round head-kick.

She recently joined The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a possible match-up against Cyborg for the featherweight crown, urging the UFC to send the contract so they could get things going (quotes via MMA Mania):