Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis Set For UFC 211

The UFC continues to stack the card for UFC 211 PPV (pay-per-view) event. The promotion recently announced that former championship contender Henry Cejudo would face Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout at the event. No word yet on if this bout will be featured on the main or preliminary card.

This is a big fight for not only the fighters but for the fans as this fight is a matter of staying in the title picture as well as a fight that could send the winner up the ladder in the rankings.

Cejudo (10-2) is coming off back-to-back losses after opening his professional career with 10 straight wins. He lost to champion Demetrious Johnson by first-round TKO last April at UFC 197 and then a split-decision loss to Joseph Benavidez.

Pettis (15-2,) is on a three fight winning streak and is coming off a win over John Moraga by unanimous decision in January at UFC Fight Night 103.

UFC 211 takes place May 13th at the American Airlines Center. The night’s main card will air live on pay-per-view while the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos for the heavyweight title will headline this event while Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade for the strawweight title will serve as the co-main event. Here is the updated card for the event:

Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos – for heavyweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade – for strawweight title

Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

Ben Rothwell vs. Fabricio Werdum

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez

Jarjis Danho vs. Dmitry Poberezhets