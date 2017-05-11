Henry Cejudo Reacts To UFC 211 Fight Cancellation

This Saturday’s (May 13, 2017) stacked UFC 211 main card from Dallas almost made it to fight time without a hitch.

Almost.

News arrived last night that former flyweight title contender Henry Cejudo had been forced out of his main card bout versus Sergio Pettis with a hand injury. The bout was set to open the PPV main card, but now the middleweight bout between David Branch and Krzysztof Jotko has replaced it.

The younger Pettis brother will reportedly be paid his show money without having to make weight, and it’s unknown at this point if the fight will be rescheduled at a later date.

For his part, Cejudo addressed the unfortunate situation in a statemetn to MMA Fighting, explaining the specifics of the injury and apologizing to both the fans and Pettis: