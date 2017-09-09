Henry Cejudo Finishes Wilson Reis In Dominant Performance

Flyweights Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis were promoted to the main card of UFC 215 when Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg fell apart. Both men were coming off losses. Cejudo lost a split decision to Joseph Benavidez. Reis was submitted by Johnson.

A right hand to the body was there for Cejudo. He landed a right hand upstairs before targeting the body again. A combination was there for Cejudo. A right hook landed for Reis. A knee connected for Cejudo and he grabbed a hold of his opponent. Reis grabbed a hold of a leg, but couldn’t do anything.

Cejudo dropped Reis and landed a knee to the body. The round ended with Cejudo scoring a takedown and maintaining top control.

The second stanza began and Reis opened up more active. Cejudo landed a right hand and dropped his opponent. Some ground-and-pound finished the fight.

Final Result: Henry Cejudo def. Wilson Reis via KO (Strikes) – R2, 0:25