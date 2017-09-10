Henry Cejudo Believes He’s ‘The One’ To Defeat Demetrious Johnson

After a dominant second round knockout win over Wilson Reis at last night’s (Sat. September 9, 2017) UFC 215 pay-per-view (PPV), Henry Cejudo feels that he is ‘the one’ destined to dethrone Demetrious Johnson from the flyweight throne.

In his post-fight press conference, Cejudo expressed his desire to rematch “Mighty Mouse,” who handed him his first mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat back in April of last year via first round TKO. The loss has lingered in Cejudo’s mind and he wants an opportunity at redemption as soon as he can get it (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Emotionally, I do want to fight him right away,” Cejudo said. “Technically, I might even be ready for this guy. I don’t just want to fight Demetrious, I want to beat him and he’s been on my mind since he beat me. I’m a competitor, for me to get stopped in front of 20,000 people, that s**t hurts and I think about it a lot. “There’s a reason why he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and that’s who I have to beat; not just fight, beat.”

After his win over Reis, Cejudo searched out for Johnson and the crowd and the pair exchanged words. Nothing disrespectful was said between the two, in fact, Cejudo said he was actually seeking approval from the 125-pound champ on whether or not he had improved. Cejudo said he saw no reason to be disrespectful as Johnson was in attendance for the fights with his wife and father-in-law:

“No, it was more like an approval, like ‘Am I getting better?’ That’s all, and I want to say this in front of everybody, I mean no disrespect to the champ,” Cejudo said. “He’s there for a reason and he was with his wife and his father-in-law, I don’t want to be a disrespectful fighter like that. But I eventually do want to fight him.”

In the end, Cejudo stands firm in his belief that he is ‘the one’ to beat Johnson and become the second ever flyweight champ in UFC history: