Gunnar Nelson Rocks & Submits Alan Jouban In London

Alan Jouban will have to wait a bit longer to debut on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings thanks to Gunnar Nelson.

Jouban was aggressive at the start, landed a couple of leg kicks. Nelson moved in and tied up his opponent near the fence. Jouban got out of the clinch. He threw some kicks to the leg and body. “Gunni” went for a takedown and eventually got it. He moved to mount. Jouban was able to avoid much damage for the remainder of the round.

Jouban moved forward with strikes at the start of the second stanza. Nelson rocked Jouban with a straight right hand and he jumped on a choke to forced the submission victory.

Final Result: Gunnar Nelson def. Alan Jouban via Submission (Guillotine Choke) – Round 2, 0:46