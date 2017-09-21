GSP The Latest Fighter To Sound Off On Michael Bisping

In recent days, multiple fighters, including former champion Luke Rockhold and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, have taken shots at UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Now, Georges St. Pierre, the actual fighter who will challenge Bisping for the 185-pound title on Nov. 4 at UFC 217 in New York, has joined in on the bashing of “The Count”.

In a recent interview with SI Now, “Rush” labeled Bisping as an ‘angry’ person who has ‘a lot of holes’ in his game:

“He’s projecting his own image,” St. Pierre said. “For him, he wants to prove that he’s more than an easy fight and he’s got a negative view of himself. He’s got a lot of holes that he cannot fill up. He’s a very angry person deep down inside, and angry fighters make a lot of mistakes.”

St. Pierre, widely considered to be the very best welterweight of all-time, hasn’t competed since scoring a highly controversial decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013. After the bout, the Canadian star vacated his title and announced that he would be stepping away from the sport due to personal issues.

Ahead of his return, St. Pierre said that he’s ‘happy’ to be in the situation that he’s in and he’s ready to ‘put in everything’ he’s got:

“We’re not desperate. I’m happy,” said St-Pierre. “I feel very blessed and fortunate to be in this position and it’s a moment that a few people in the world are able to live. And I’m going to live that unique moment and I will remember it for the rest of my life.

“But at the same time I need to put myself in the mindset that this unique moment, in order to make it in my favor as best as I can, I need to put in everything I got.”

“Rush”, although highly accomplished at 170 pounds, has never competed at middleweight and he’ll face a stiff test in the tough and durable Bisping.

“The Count” shocked the world in June 2016, knocking out Rockhold to become the middleweight champion. He then defended the title against Dan Henderson late last year, but he hasn’t fought since.

Who are you expecting to come out on top when these two legends meet at Madison Square Garden?