Gregor Gillespie Submits Tough Jason Gonzalez Inside Two Rounds

Gregor Gillespie put away Jason Gonzalez, but it wasn’t without a fight.

Tonight (Sept. 16), Gillespie took on Gonzalez on the main card of UFC Fight Night 116. The bout took place inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Gillespie dumped his opponent to the mat. Gonzalez’s face was bloodied from the nose. Gillespie dropped some ground-and-pound. Gillespie landed heavy shots, but Gonzalez held on. Gillespie was rocked briefly by an uppercut. He took his opponent down and moved to side control as the round ended.

The two came out swinging leather early in the second stanza. Gillespie scored a takedown. He then moved to an arm triangle choke and forced the tap.

Final Result: Gregor Gillespie def. Jason Gonzalez via submission (arm triangle) – R2, 2:11