Gokhan Saki Scheduled To Make UFC Debut In Japan

Earlier this year, it was announced that kickboxing star Gokhan Saki had singed a deal with the UFC, and now, his promotional debut is set.

The UFC has confirmed that Saki will take on Luis Henrique da Silva at UFC Fight Night 116 on Sept. 22 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout will be contested at 205 pounds.

Saki has only competed once in mixed martial arts, dropping a TKO loss in July 2014. In recent memory, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with inside the kickboxing ring, holding a record of 83-16. “The Rebel” is also a former Glory light heavyweight champion and tournament winner.

Da Silva, on the other hand, began his UFC career with back-to-back stoppage victories in 2016. Since then, however, the Brazilian has lost three straight, including losses to Paul Craig, Jordan Johnson and Ion Cutelaba.

UFC Fight Night 116 is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between the legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Ovince Saint Preux.