Glover Teixeira Controls Jared Cannonier On Way To Unanimous Decision

The second bout on the main card of UFC 208 had a tough act to follow.

After the thrilling lightweight opener between Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller, it was time for the light heavyweights to take the stage. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title challenger Glover Teixeira (26-5) took on Jared Cannonier (9-2).

The bout began with both men meeting at the center of the Octagon. Teixeira grabbed a hold of his opponent’s leg and got him down. Teixeira moved to half guard. Cannonier went to pop up, but was caught in a guillotine choke. He rolled to escape the submission.

Teixeira remained in top control. Cannonier held on and did a good job avoiding danger. Teixeira moved to mount, but “The Killa Gorilla” got back to guard. He got back to his feet and landed a knee to the body followed by an uppercut as the round came to a close.

Cannonier almost connected with a right hand. Teixeira shot in and got his opponent back to the ground. Cannonier was able to get back to full guard. Teixeira pushed his opponent near the fence and moved to half guard. The referee stood both fighters back up to the dismay of color commentator Joe Rogan.

“The Killa Gorilla” landed an uppercut. Teixeira landed a right hand followed by a shot to the body. The round ended shortly after.

Both men showed respect as the final round got started. Cannonier landed a kick to the body. He landed a jab, but the Brazilian dumped him back down. Teixeira landed an elbow. Blood trickled down the face of Teixeira.

Teixeira moved to mount and Cannonier gave up his back momentarily. “The Killa Gorilla” improved his position and Teixeira settled for half guard. Teixeira dropped an elbow and some shots to the body. He went to the three quarter mount going for his opponent’s back. The fight ended with both men on their feet.

Texieira swept the scorecards.

Final Result: Glover Teixeira def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)