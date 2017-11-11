Germaine De Randamie Set To Make UFC Return

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will be returning to the Octagon soon.

According to a report by Combate, she will take on undefeated prospect Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 125.



If you recall, the UFC stripped de Randamie of her featherweight title in June due to her unwillingness to defend her title against Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino.

Invicta featherweight champion Megan Anderson was then tasked to fight Justino for the UFC’s vacant featherweight belt at UFC 214, but Anderson pulled out of the fight due to personal reasons.

This has led to Tonya Evinger stepping in and fighting Justino at UFC 214. Justino picked up the win by TKO.

De Randamie is on a three fight winning streak that includes TKO wins over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose and a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in February.

She was supposed to fight Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 115 in September but pulled out due to injury.



On the flip side, Vieira will look to make it four in a row when she meets the former UFC champion.

She holds decision wins over the likes of Kelly Faszholz, Ashlee Evans-Smith. Vieira is coming off a submission win over Sara McMann in September.

UFC Fight Night 125 is slated to take place in Belem, Brazil on February 3rd. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to announce this bout or the main event of the show.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

