Germaine De Randamie Doesn’t Expect Holly Holm To Stand With Her

The inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion will be crowned tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2017) in the main event of UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York when former bantamweight title holder Holly Holm faces off with Germaine de Randamie.

The bout is certainly an interesting one from a stylistic standpoint, as Holm is a former multi-time boxing world champion, while de Randamie is a Dutch kick boxer with a decorated Muay Thai background.

Speaking on the fight earlier this week, de Randamie noted Holm’s toughness, but she also reflected on a time when she fought and knocked out a male fighter, an accomplishment that has clearly boosted her confidence:

“Every fight is the toughest fight of my career. I respect Holly. She’s a tremendous athlete,” de Randamie said during her open workout scrum on Wednesday (via MMA Fighting). “To me it’s such an honor. But I’m ready. If I fought men, I can fight Holly.” “[He had] 40 pounds [on me]. It was pro boxing, it is what it is. They offered me the fight, he had three pro fights, it was for TV and I’m like, let’s do it.” “He hit me hard. The first thing I thought when I hit him was damn, better keep my hand up. But he went down, I knocked him out.”

De Randamie also said that she doesn’t expect “The Preacher’s Daughter” to stand and trade shots with her:

“I don’t expect her to stand and trade,” de Randamie said. “I don’t think that’s her style of fighting. I hope she does. Look at these amazing people, they want to see us bang it out in the middle of that cage. So let’s do it. Let’s bang it out.” “I don’t think she will do that, but what I do believe is it’s going to be an amazing fight, and like Mike Tyson said, ‘everybody has a plan, until they get hit in the face.’”

Who do you expect to come out on top tomorrow night?