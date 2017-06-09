Georges St. Pierre Wants To Be The ‘One That Retires Michael Bisping’

Earlier this year, UFC President Dana White announced that former longtime welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre would finally be making a return to action and that he would be doing so in a middleweight title fight with 185-pound champion Michael Bisping. No date or venue was set for the bout, but a press conference featuring White, Bisping and St. Pierre was held this past March.

The tide then changed, however, as St. Pierre made it clear that he wouldn’t be ready to compete until the fall. Bisping also said that he was dealing with a knee injury, which led White to pull the plug on the bout.

St. Pierre, however, is still confident that the fight will take place:

“(The fight) was changing, but I talked to Dana a few days ago,” St-Pierre recently told TSN.ca. “I tried to convince him that it was a good thing, that if I come back it needs to be a situation where I put a lot of the risk, but I need to have something I can gain from it. “Big risk, big reward. Fighting Michael Bisping, that’s what it gives me. … He said we’ll figure it out. We’ll see what happens.”

Not only is “Rush” confident that the fight will take place, but the Canadian star is also confident that he’ll dethrone Bisping, saying that he wants to be the one to ‘retire’ the brash Brit:

“I want to be the one that retires him,” St-Pierre said. “He’s got the most wins (in UFC history). I don’t want him to win again because he beat my record, and I’m the one that had the record before. He’s got one over me. I’m going to beat him and then win another few more. Then I’m 36, so it will be time to retire after a few more.”

In regards to the record, Bisping currently holds the record for most wins in UFC history with 20, a record previously owned by St. Pierre.

Is this a bout you’d still like to see?