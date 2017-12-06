Breaking: GSP Confirms He Won’t Fight At Middleweight Again

Prior to his UFC 217 middleweight title fight against Michael Bisping, Georges St. Pierre, who hadn’t competed since UFC 167 in 2013, said that he was required to defend the title against interim champion Robert Whittaker if he was indeed victorious. Critics, however, were skeptical of that, and it looks like they were right.

St. Pierre ended up submitting Bisping in the third round, but was non-committal of his future at 185 pounds in the aftermath. He’s now dealing with a case of colitis, and recently said that he doesn’t think he’ll fight at middleweight if he ends up returning to competition:

“I’m not sure if I compete I will go back at 185, I don’t think so,” St-Pierre told TSN.ca. “I don’t think it’s a good thing to do, force myself to eat to gain muscle mass. It was very hard and it was not healthy.”

With that in mind, the UFC now has some decisions to make, as does St. Pierre.