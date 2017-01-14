Gennady Golovkin Discusses Conor McGregor’s Chances In Boxing

McGregor vs. Mayweather is getting attention again…

After months of verbal sparring, the fabled Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight came to life yesterday. Far from being an official scrap, the long discussed showdown suddenly became legitimized, to an extent. Coming out of the blue, UFC president Dana White appeared on ‘The Herd’ with a big announcement. White would offer McGregor and Mayweather $25 million each to square off, presumably in the UFC.

Although Mayweather reacted by claiming White was a ‘f*cking comedian,’ at least there was an olive branch in terms of negotiation. Since the start of all this chatter in late 2015, many boxing analysts have debated the topic. McGregor’s boxing, albeit brutal in MMA, would have to go to a whole new level against ‘Money.’ When discussing the Irishman’s chances, ‘GGG’ would not dismiss McGregor in the world of boxing.

Chances

Currently the undefeated WBC, WBA, IBF & IBO middleweight champ, Golovkin knows a thing or two about boxing. Here’s what the 36-0 knockout artist told TMZ:

“A little bit difficult for Conor McGregor, I respect him he’s a great UFC fighter. Boxing and UFC are two different things. Everybody has a chance, I think Conor he has a lot of chance.”

Will Mayweather Budge?

After hearing his thoughts on White’s $25 million offer, will Mayweather be willing to negotiate? Even though it sounds crazy, the UFC is clearly willing to make this fight happen. ‘The Notorious’ won the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, before being stripped of the featherweight strap during the UFC 206 circus. Attending to family matters, reports indicate the Irishman will be out for some months. With Ronda Rousey’s recent loss, the promotion is running short on marketable stars.

Are the UFC joining forces with McGregor and Mayweather just to keep people talking? Either way, it seems MayMac will be the topic of conversation for some time, again.