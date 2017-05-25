Gegard Mousasi: UFC’s Latest Contract Offer Was Not Good

Gegard Mousasi is not pleased with the UFC’s recent contract offer to him.

The Dutchman is currently on a magnificent five fight win streak; having defeated the likes of Thales Leites, Thiago Santos, Vitor Belfort, Uriah Hall, and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman. Four of those wins have come by way of knockout.

Coming off of his controversial win over Weidman at UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York, Mousasi finds himself as a free agent at the moment after having fought out his previous contract with the promotion. While the UFC has made it clear they’d like to retain their No. 4-ranked 185-pounder.

Recently, Mousasi appeared on UFC Tonight with UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian to talk about his situation and revealed he has yet to sign a new deal. The former Strikeforce champ did admit, however, that he wasn’t pleased with the UFC’s latest offer at the negotiation table (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It’s not good,” said Mousasi. “We don’t like it.”

The UFC currently has only six weeks remaining on the exclusive negotiation period before he is able to begin talking with other promotions about a potential signing. Mousasi feels that because of his record as a mixed martial artists along with his fan following, he deserves to be paid on the same level as the elite in the sport:

“I’m co-main event all the time, so it’s not like people don’t know me,” said Mousasi.

Although he may not be inked down with the UFC for the time being, he still works alongside the promotion as he made in appearance for the company in Singapore recently, as well as partook in this past weekend’s UFC Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas.

Mousasi took another jab at the UFC’s payment of fighters, noting that NBA Legend Kobe Bryant guest spoke at the event and told fighters to invest $100 million, while the fighters listening usually don’t make more than $20,000 for their fights: