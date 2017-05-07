Gegard Mousasi Rips UFC Middleweight Division, Calls Chris Weidman A Loser

Gegard Mousasi has transformed himself into a trash talker and will make his feelings known. Mousasi is fresh off a win over former UFC champion Chris Weidman this past April at UFC 210. Although the rising middleweight contender may have sneaked by Weidman with a controversial TKO, Mousasi is on a five fight winning streak including four-straight knockout finishes.

With the middleweight division backlogged of top contenders who are awaiting their shot at the UFC middleweight title due to Michael Bisping agreeing to fight former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at a date that has yet to be announced, Mousasi continues to speak up. Mousasi wasted little time in verbally breaking down his middleweight competition during a recent video that was uploaded to the UFC’s Instagram account.

Mousasi appears to be very honest with his analysis of the fighters he mentioned. He not only called Weidman a “loser,” but he insisted that current champion Bisping is the easiest fight in the division. He believes that former UFC champion Luke Rockhold is the toughest fight around and that Yoel Romero is the division’s No. 1 contender, which many would agree with.

Mousasi has done more than enough over the past 15 months to lock down a title shot by the end of the year, but that doesn’t change his situation or the division’s situation in a backlogged. It’s likely that Mousasi will have to get past either Romero, Rockhold, Robert Whittaker, or Anderson Silva before earning his first chance to fight for the title.