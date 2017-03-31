Gegard Mousasi Knows Chris Weidman’s Gameplan For UFC 210

No. 5-ranked UFC middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi will look to extend his win streak to five straight in the co-main event of April 8’s UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York when he takes on No. 4-ranked former champion Chris Weidman.

The fight will mark a pivotal test for “The Dreamcatcher”, but he appears to be well prepared. In fact, Mousasi said that he knows how Weidman is going to fight:

“I know how Chris Weidman’s going to fight,” Mousasi said on today’s UFC 210 conference call. “He’s going to come forward, he’s going to try to put the pressure on me, work on the cardio, do some wrestling, do some striking. But at the end of the day I’m prepared, I know exactly what he’s going to do, so I’m more than prepared. I got my skills, and I’m going to show it the 8th of April. I’m very confident, that’s all I can say.”

While Mousasi has been a bit outspoken in the lead up to his bout with Weidman, he claims that he’s ‘not acting’, but rather just ‘speaking’ his ‘mind’:

“I’m just speaking my mind,” Mousasi said. “I’m not acting. I’m not an actor. Some guys, they’re good at trash talking. They put on an act like WWE. But at the end of the day I’m just me, I’m just speaking my mind. I’m coming to fight.”

A win over Weidman will certainly do wonders for Mousasi in terms of his place in the 185-pound rankings, but it likely won’t earn him a title shot, but he admits that he’s ‘not focused on the title right now’:

“I don’t think (I will get a title shot),” Mousasi said. “Yoel Romero is next, he’s the No. 1 contender. I’m not focused on the title right now. I’m just focused on Weidman, to get the win. That’s all.”

Do you expect Mousasi to beat Weidman, or will the former champion bounce back after dropping two straight bouts?