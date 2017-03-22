Gegard Mousasi Trashes ‘Good But Not Great’ Chris Weidman

Surging No. 5-ranked middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi is gearing up for a pivotal fight, as he’s set to take on No. 4-ranked former champion Chris Weidman in the co-main event of April 8’s UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York.

Mousasi has looked better than ever, as he’s won four straight, while Weidman has dropped two consecutive bouts. “The Dreamcatcher” appears to be more confident than ever as well, as he recently promised to ‘light up’ Weidman:

“He’s a solid fighter. He is good everywhere, but he’s not great. He’s not that explosive, he’s not that fast and I am going to light him up, I promise,” said Gegard during a recent interview with MMA H.E.A.T. “I know he’s a confident guy, cocky sometimes, but I think he underestimates me. And I am going to show him, I’m not kidding. I am in great shape, no one is taking me down and in standup, I’m just very confident and happy I got this fight,” he added.

While he clearly expects to get the better of the ex-champion, Mousasi was also sure to say that he has nothing but ‘respect’ for Weidman:

“I got nothing against respect the guy, he’s a nice guy. At the end of the day it’s the fight and afterward, we’re the same.”

Who do you expect to come out on top when these two middleweight titans meet next month?