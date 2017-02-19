Gavin Tucker Outclasses Sam Sicilia In UFC Debut

The featherweights are up next as Sam Sicilia takes on another undefeated UFC newcomer, Gavin Tucker.

Sicilia has been finished in his last two fights with both a knockout and submission, while Tucker comes into his Octagon debut having finished his last eight opponents.

Round One:

Tucker opened up with a leg kick before switching stances and landing a couple of nice head-kicks. Tucker continued to attack Sicilia’s leg and showed off some crisp foot-work and quickness as well.

More head-kick attempts from Tucker who continued to jump in on 1-2’s and barely miss Sicilia’s chin on each entry. He then switched things up with a nice uppercut and body kick in addition to continuing to fluster Sicilia with his slick movement.

Tucker lands a beautiful counter-left hook and pressures forward with a 1-2 combo. The onslaught on Sicilia’s leg continued as Tucker again ripped off some thunderous leg kicks. Tucker comes in and lands a few good point combinations on Sicilia to end the round.

After such a great performance in the stand-up game, it’s hard not to argue that the UFC newcomer walked away with that round handily.

Round Two:

A very comfortable Tucker opened up the second round with more leg kicks and a standing side kick to Sicilia’s body as well. Tucker unloaded with a nice leg to body kick combination that had the crowd ooh’ing and ahh’ing.

Sicilia just wasn’t able to land a strike as Tucker’s movement continued to be a nuisance, and the UFC rookie began to get flashy with his performance as well while fixing his hair and mocking his counterpart. Tucker continued to slip all of Sicilia’s attacks and payed him back for it with a clean jab to the nose.

Sicilia did land a nice right hand but it seemed not to face Tucker at all as he smiled and laughed it off. For the remainder of the round the two fighters seemed to coast their way to the horn, but Tucker clearly out-classed Sicilia with his slick movement and striking.

Round Three:

Sicilia came out and followed the advise of his frustrated corner who told him to press the action and be first on every exchange. Tucker was able to continue to slip Sicilia’s attacks, however, and land a few counter-strikes in return.

Tucker fakes a high-kick and landed a beautiful uppercut to Sicilia’s chin. Sicilia seemed to clip Tucker with a shot but didn’t realize it, as he just pressured him agains the cage before subsequently disengaging. Again Sicilia pressured Tucker against the cage but Tucker was able to secure the takedown.

Tucker looked to get a leg lock but Sicilia immediately scrambled to his feet. Tucker landed a beautiful 1-2 combo but Sicilia was able to respond with a nice right hand of his own. Tucker landed a nice knee to the body of Sicilia and followed it up with two more hard kicks to the stomach.

The final seconds of the round featured Tucker dancing and show-boating some more before the final horn, and his home-country erupted.

Official Result:

Gavin Tucker def. Sam Sicilia vai unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)