Freddie Roach Slams Ronda Rousey’s Striking

Ronda Rousey continues to take shots after her UFC 207 pay-per-view (PPV) loss to women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes this past weekend (Friday, December 30, 2016), where ‘The Rowdy One’ suffered a 48-second defeat after taking over a year off from Octagon action.

Since the defeat Rousey has taken many criticisms regarding her striking ability, stemming from her coaching by Glendale Fight Club head-coach Edmond Tarverdyan; but now one of the most respected boxing coaches in the history of the sport, Freddie Roach, is throwing in his two cents (courtesy of MMA Mania) regarding Rousey’s striking ability:

“Muay Thai is standup also, you can go to the ground, but it’s mostly standup. She doesn’t do well with standup and everybody has her number now. The thing is, when you get beat like that, sometimes you can come back from that, sometimes you can’t. It depends on the person. The first fight landed and the fight was over, 48 seconds of beating. That’s the fight game.”

Roach’s comments come after Rousey has suffered her second consecutive loss of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career, beginning with a second round head-kick knockout in the main event of UFC 193 from Melbourne, Australia at the hands of Holly Holm. After making her highly-anticipated return at UFC 207, being promoted by the slogan ‘Fear The Return’, the only thing feared by the end of the night was the punching power of champion Amanda Nunes.

With the former Olympic Judoka now having suffered her second ever loss in MMA, concocted with how she handled her first loss to Holm, her career is now very much in a state of doubt going forward. Do you think we’ll ever see Rousey compete again?

You can check out Roach’s comments in the video here: