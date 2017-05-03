Francis Ngannou Makes Full-Time Move To Las Vegas

Francis Ngannou has found himself a new home.

The UFC’s heavyweight prospect, and expected title contention hopeful, has been tearing it up with his current UFC run as of late. The Frenchman is on a nine-fight win streak in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, having finished each of those contests.

His UFC tenure has featured some brutal knockouts, a ridiculous kimura submission win over Anthony Hamilton, and a nasty KO win over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in the first round.

In order to put more effort into his championship push, Ngannou decided to make the jump and move from France to Las Vegas full time. He took to Twitter to confirm the news with a photo in front of the UFC’s new campus:

I'm officially move to Las Vegas and get ready for the next level #thepredator pic.twitter.com/Qawx61d3on — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) May 2, 2017

Ngannou is extremely talented. His mixture of freakish size, power, and and pure natural strength makes him a nasty match-up for even the best of heavyweights. The best example of that comes from his last Octagon appearance against former UFC champ Arlovski.

No bout for Ngannou has been announced as of this writing, but UFC President Dana White mentioned that they have plans for him to get back to work inside the Octagon this Summer.

With one more big win under his belt, it’s not too far fetched to believe that ‘The Predator’ is on the brink of championship contention. However, will his size and physical attributes be enough to get him through the elite such as Fabricio Werdum, Stipe Miocic, and Cain Velasquez?